FBI probes breach at Juniper Networks -CNN
December 18, 2015 / 10:40 PM / 2 years ago

FBI probes breach at Juniper Networks -CNN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing a breach at network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc on suspicion that a foreign government might be responsible for inserting rogue code that could enable spying, CNN reported on Friday, citing unnamed U.S. officials.

Juniper on Thursday said it discovered two security issues that can affect products or platforms running the ScreenOS software. It released an emergency security patch, advising customers to update their systems and apply the patched releases with "the highest priority." (juni.pr/1msg7WM)

CNN reported that U.S. officials are concerned because hackers who took advantage of the flaw could access the network of companies or government agencies that used the Juniper product.

The breach is believed to be the work of a foreign government because of the sophistication involved, U.S. officials told CNN. (cnn.it/1msgmkF)

Juniper media relations officials did not immediately return calls seeking comment. An FBI representative declined to comment. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Joseph Menn in San Francisco; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Matthew Lewis)

