Juniper to cut 6 pct jobs

April 2 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc said it plans to reduce its global workforce by 6 percent to streamline its business structure.

Juniper said it expected to incur cash charges of about $35 million in the first quarter, related to severance and other expenses. (link.reuters.com/hyr28v)

The company, which had 9,483 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, said the job cuts would mostly impact middle management positions. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)