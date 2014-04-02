FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juniper to cut 6 pct jobs
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Juniper to cut 6 pct jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc said it plans to reduce its global workforce by 6 percent to streamline its business structure.

Juniper said it expected to incur cash charges of about $35 million in the first quarter, related to severance and other expenses. (link.reuters.com/hyr28v)

The company, which had 9,483 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, said the job cuts would mostly impact middle management positions. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

