UPDATE 1-Juniper Networks sees weak Q4 on lower spending by U.S. telcos

By Arathy S Nair and Abhirup Roy

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc forecast weaker-than-expected profit and revenue for the current quarter as telecom operators, its main customers, postpone spending until the dust settles on several big mergers.

Shares of the company, which gets about two-thirds of its revenue from telecom companies, fell 5 percent to $19.28 in extended trading on Thursday.

“We assume the carrier spending will remain constrained for several quarters and we are streamlining our business with ... operating expense reductions,” Juniper’s Chief Executive Shaygan Kheradpir said on a post-earnings call.

Two of Juniper’s largest customers, AT&T Inc and Sprint Corp, are taking time to decide whether to upgrade existing wired networks or roll out 4G networks.

“...I do think that they have challenges that will persist into 2015,” Needham & CO analyst Alex Henderson told Reuters.

Juniper, which said in April it plans to reduce its global workforce by 6 percent, said it excepts fourth-quarter adjusted profit of 28-32 cents per share, on revenue of $1.03-$1.08 billion.

That was well short of the average analyst estimate of a profit of 41 cents per share on revenue of $1.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Juniper’s third-quarter revenue matched Wall Street’s estimates. The company had earlier this month trimmed its profit and revenue estimates for the quarter, citing lower-than anticipated demand from U.S. telecom service providers.

U.S. carriers’ capital expenditure growth is expected to slow to around 3 percent in 2014 from 6 percent in 2013, FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi wrote in a note to clients earlier this month.

Rival Riverbed Technology Inc, which is activist investor Elliott Management’s acquisition target, on Thursday also forecast lower-than-expected profit and revenue for the fourth-quarter.

Riverbed, like Juniper, had also lowered its third-quarter forecast earlier this month, citing weakness in its core wide area network (WAN) optimization business.

Both companies had announced various cost cut measures to brace themselves for the expected slowdown in revenue growth in the second half of the year.

These cost cuts, in part, helped Juniper’s net income rise 4.5 percent to $103.6 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. On an adjusted basis it earned 36 cents per share, while revenue fell 5 percent to $1.13 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 35 cents per share and revenue of $1.13 billion.

Up to Thursday’s close, Juniper shares had fallen about 10 percent this year, while Riverbed shares have risen about 3 percent. (Editing by Savio D‘Souza)