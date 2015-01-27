FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juniper revenue falls on weak demand from telecom companies
January 27, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Juniper revenue falls on weak demand from telecom companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc reported a 13.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by delayed spending by telecom service providers.

The company’s revenue fell to $1.10 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.27 billion a year earlier.

Juniper reported a net loss of $769.6 million, or $1.81 per share, compared with a profit of $151.8 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of about $850 million. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
