Juniper 4th-qtr outlook unchanged, seeing no 'Snowden effect' -exec

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A Juniper Networks Inc executive said on Thursday that the company is not making any changes to its financial targets for the current quarter, despite a warning by rival Cisco Systems Inc that revenue could fall up to 10 percent this quarter.

Juniper, a maker of network equipment, said in October during its third-quarter earnings conference call that it expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.23 billion, up from $1.14 billion in the year-ago quarter.

“The outlook we talked about in our Q3 earnings (call), there’s no change as to how we’d characterize that outlook today,” Chief Marketing Officer Brad Brooks said in an interview.

Cisco also said on Wednesday that some customers, particularly in China, were hesitating to buy its equipment because of the scandal arising from the leaking of secret U.S. government documents by Edward Snowden, a former contractor at the National Security Agency.

“The Snowden effect is not real,” Brooks said. “Our business continues to grow in Asia Pac as well as China. As we look at that business there we’ve not seen those types of conversations from our customers.”