Juniper Networks' quarterly revenue rises 10 pct
April 22, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Juniper Networks' quarterly revenue rises 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc’s quarterly revenue rose about 10 percent as U.S. telecom carriers spent more on their networks to manage increasing data traffic.

Juniper’s net income rose to $110.6 million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $91.0 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 10.4 percent to $1.17 billion.

Juniper said earlier this month that it would cut its global workforce by 6 percent. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

