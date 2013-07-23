FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Juniper reports higher quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2013 / 8:13 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Juniper reports higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say revenue rose 7 percent, not 9 percent, from a year earlier)

July 23 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc reported a 70 percent rise in quarterly profit as spending by telecom service providers recovered from a lull last year.

Net income rose to $98 million, or 19 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $57.7 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 7 percent to $1.15 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 29 cents per share.

Juniper supplies routers and switches to telecom companies such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.