Juniper Networks forecasts profit below analyst estimates
April 23, 2013 / 8:21 PM / in 4 years

Juniper Networks forecasts profit below analyst estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker Juniper Networks Inc’s quarterly profit beat estimates as its operating margin rose but it forecast second-quarter profit below expectations, sending its shares down 6 percent after the bell.

Net profit rose to $91.0 million, or 18 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $16.3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share. Analysts on average had estimated 21 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.06 billion.

