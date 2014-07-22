FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Juniper revenue rises on higher telecom spend
July 22, 2014 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Juniper revenue rises on higher telecom spend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say $190.3 million is adjusted net income, not net income)

July 22 (Reuters) - Network gear maker Juniper Networks Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher spending by telecom carriers to ramp up networks.

Adjusted net income rose to $190.3 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $142.6 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.23 billion from $1.15 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

