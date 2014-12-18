Breakingviews: Rampaging animal spirits birth biotech unicorn

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rampaging animal spirits have given birth to a biotechnology unicorn. It’s apt that a stellar year for initial public offerings in the sector will be capped by its biggest float ever. Juno Therapeutics is a year old and revenue free, but its cancer fighting technology is hot. At nearly a $2 billion valuation, the company shows capitalism’s ability to catalyze investors’ hopes and resources.

Biotech has had a stunning run. The Nasdaq biotech index has returned about 40 percent annually over the past three years, as big firms have turned into fountains of profit. Analysts expect the top five companies to earn over $30 billion in 2015, about 40 percent more than they will earn this year. That, and a generous helping of M&A, has enticed investors onto riskier turf. This year, 86 U.S. drug firms have gone public, according to Thomson Reuters’ data.

Investors will scurry to grab a chunk of Juno when it debuts Friday. Juno modifies patients’ immune cells to recognize and destroy cancerous ones. Early tests have had astonishing results. In patients with a form of leukemia resistant to existing drugs, about 90 percent had complete remissions. The technology also appears promising against more common types of cancer. How durable these responses are isn’t yet known, but if ongoing trials pan out, Juno could have multiple blockbuster products.

There’s no assurance of success with such a crowded field. Giants like Novartis are seeking a piece of the pie, and more are rushing into the fray. Kite Pharma went public earlier this year and has seen its stock triple. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals floated on Dec. 18, and its stock jumped 36 percent on its debut. Technology for fighting cancer is now moving fast, and Juno’s techniques in changing immune cells may be superseded. Profitability may be a challenge - producing personalized immune cells bankrupted Dendreon, a company with an approved therapy for prostate cancer.

Yet wild hopes have pushed Juno and its rivals into a giant, well-funded race to develop immune therapies. After the IPO, Juno will have raised about $500 million in the year since its founding to develop cutting edge ways of fighting cancer. Investors may eventually regret pouring money into the race to find new treatments, but patients certainly won‘t.

The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.