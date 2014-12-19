FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cancer drug developer Juno Therapeutics rises 64.5 pct in debut
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 19, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Cancer drug developer Juno Therapeutics rises 64.5 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Juno Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company working on cancer treatments, rose as much as 64.5 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at about $3 billion.

The stock touched a high of $39.50 shortly after trading started on the Nasdaq on Friday.

The initial public offering raised $264.5 million after the number of shares sold was increased to about 11 million from 9.3 million.

The offering was priced at $24 per share, above the raised range of $21-$23.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.