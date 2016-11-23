FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Juno says one patient dies during leukemia drug trial
November 23, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 9 months ago

Juno says one patient dies during leukemia drug trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Juno Therapeutics Inc said one patient had died and another was not expected to recover after suffering cerebral edema during a trial testing its experimental leukemia drug.

The company said on Wednesday that it had voluntarily put the trial on hold.

The drug, JCAR015, is being evaluated in adult patients with relapsed or refractory B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer.

Trading in the company's stock was halted. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

