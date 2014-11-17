FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juno Therapeutics files for IPO
#Market News
November 17, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Juno Therapeutics files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Juno Therapeutics Inc filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of its common stock.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co were underwriting the IPO, the biopharmaceutical company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus on Monday.

The filing included a nominal fundraising target of about $150 million. (1.usa.gov/1zvEfJ1)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
