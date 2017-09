(Attaches story to alert)

May 29 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Industry Co Ltd

* Says as Tianhong Asset Management Co’s shareholder, China securities regulator has approved Alibaba affiliate Zhejiang Alibaba E-commerce Co’s investment in the asset management company

