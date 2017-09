Oct 28 (Reuters) - Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Industry Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 15.3 percent stake in Huatai Insurance Group for 2.51 billion yuan (410.60 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1syDsRq

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1130 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)