Jupiter's assets under management drops to 31.7 bln stg

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management said assets under management (AuM) dropped to 31.7 billion pounds ($51.12 billion) in the September quarter from 33.1 billion at the end of June.

The money manager said the outflows were fuelled by the withdrawal of 2.2 billion pounds by private clients.

Net inflows in mutual funds stood at 231 million pounds in the September quarter, taking year-to-date inflows to 1.1 billion pounds, it said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 0.6202 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)