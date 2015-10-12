CORRECTED-BRIEF-Jupiter Fund Management assets up 5 pct in nine months

(Corrects headline to show 5 pct move was over nine months, not three)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc

* Says assets under management (“AUM”) of £33.5 billion as at Sept. 30 2015.

* Says net mutual fund inflows of £196 million in three months to Sept. 30 2015.

* Says 142 million stg left segregated mandates

* Says cumulative net mutual fund inflows of £1.6 billion in nine months to Sept. 30 2015.

* Says to simplify SICAV funds' fee structure in q4. Will take on associated costs which are currently borne by sicav funds