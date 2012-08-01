FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Jupiter mutual fund inflows accelerate
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Jupiter mutual fund inflows accelerate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Interim dividend 2.5 pence

* Profit before tax 31.2 million pounds

* Assets under management 23.4 billion pounds

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management reported an acceleration of flows of money into its core mutual funds business during the second quarter of the year, with flows reaching 265 million pounds ($415.2 million) over the first half of the year.

Flows of new investment were driven by its Merlin fund of funds range and bond funds, the company said in an earnings statement on Wednesday.

Total assets under management stood at 23.4 billion pounds on June 30, the company said.

The company warned it is operating against a volatile economic backdrop dominated by the ongoing Euro zone crisis.

“It is clear the Eurozone crisis has not been solved and the outlook for economic growth in developed markets remains poor,” the company said in a statement.

Jupiter shares closed on Tuesday at 217 pence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
