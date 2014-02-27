Fund manager Jupiter's profits up by over a half

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Jupiter Fund Management said pre-tax profits were up by more than a half in 2013, boosted by strong inflows into its core mutual funds business.

In a full-year earnings statement on Thursday, the FTSE 250 company posted profit before tax of 114.1 million pounds ($189.83 million) for the year, up from 73.6 million in 2012.

The fund manager said assets under management were at a record high of 31.7 billion pounds, with clients adding 1.2 billion pounds more than they took out over the year.

Jupiter said it would pay out a dividend of 12.6 pence per share, up 43 percent on last year.