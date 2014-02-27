FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fund manager Jupiter's profits up by over a half
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

Fund manager Jupiter's profits up by over a half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s Jupiter Fund Management said pre-tax profits were up by more than a half in 2013, boosted by strong inflows into its core mutual funds business.

In a full-year earnings statement on Thursday, the FTSE 250 company posted profit before tax of 114.1 million pounds ($189.83 million) for the year, up from 73.6 million in 2012.

The fund manager said assets under management were at a record high of 31.7 billion pounds, with clients adding 1.2 billion pounds more than they took out over the year.

Jupiter said it would pay out a dividend of 12.6 pence per share, up 43 percent on last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.