FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Jupiter names Zimmerman manager of its UK smaller companies fund
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Jupiter names Zimmerman manager of its UK smaller companies fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Fund management group Jupiter appointed James Zimmerman as manager of the Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Fund, effective June 1.

He takes over from Richard Curling, who has managed the fund since March 2006.

Zimmerman joined Jupiter in 2011 as an equities analyst in the UK equities team. He returned to the company in October after a year at Rockefeller & Co in New York, Jupiter said.

He has worked with Curling as assistant fund manager of the Jupiter UK Smaller Companies Fund since his return.

Curling will continue to manage the Jupiter Fund of Investment Trusts and institutional assets, and co-manage the Jupiter Primadona Growth Trust Plc and Jupiter Monthly Income Fund, the company said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.