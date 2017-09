LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management said on Tuesday it had sold its private client and charities operations to a unit of Rathbones.

The cash deal is valued at 43 million pounds ($71.69 million) and assumes all 2.1 billion pounds of in-scope client assets will transfer to Rathbones, Jupiter said in a statement.

The deal is expected to complete towards the end of the third quarter of 2014. ($1 = 0.5998 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Chris Vellacott)