Money manager Jupiter's AUM rises to 31.9 bln pounds
#Financials
January 14, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Money manager Jupiter's AUM rises to 31.9 bln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management’s assets under management (AUM) rose to 31.9 billion pounds ($48.33 billion) in the three months to December from 31.7 billion pounds at the end of September, the money manager said on Wednesday.

While the overall net outflows for the quarter were 626 million pounds due to the loss of a segregated mandate and the closure of an investment trust, its main mutual fund business recorded net inflows worth 309 million pounds.

Top selling products during the quarter included dynamic bond, strategic bond, European growth and UK growth funds, the money manager said. ($1 = 0.6601 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Anjuli Davies)

