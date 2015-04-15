FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British fund manager Jupiter's AUM rises to 34.8 bln pounds
#Financials
April 15, 2015

British fund manager Jupiter's AUM rises to 34.8 bln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management Plc said assets under management (AUM) rose to 34.8 billion pounds at the end of March from 31.9 billion pounds three months earlier.

The British fund manager said assets were boosted by net inflows of 872 million pounds during the quarter and nearly 2 billion pounds due to market movements.

Inflows were driven by mutual funds and top selling products included fixed income and European equity strategies, the money manager said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our core mutual fund franchise again delivered healthy organic growth this quarter, resulting from the continued delivery of our strategy to diversify by product, client type and geography,” Chief Executive Maarten Slendebroek said in a statement. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
