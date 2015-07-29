Jupiter H1 net revenue jumps 14 pct to $264 million

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management ’s net revenue jumped 14 percent in the first half to 169.4 million pounds ($264.33 million), helped by the fund manager’s focus on diversification, it said on Wednesday.

The revenue numbers came in above the 156 million pounds forecast in a company-supplied forecast, while pre-tax profit jumped 74 percent from a year earlier to 84 million pounds, also above forecast.

“We have seen encouraging progress with our conscious diversification by product, client type and geography,” chief executive Maarten Slendebroek said in a trading statement for the six months to June 30.

Assets under management rose 8 percent in the first half to 34.3 billion pounds, while the fund manager saw net inflows of 1.4 billion pounds over the same period.

Jupiter increased its interim dividend to 4 pence from 3.7 pence.