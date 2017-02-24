BRIEF-Egypt's Sodic FY consol profit rises
Feb 28 Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co:
LONDON Feb 24 Jupiter Fund Management on Friday posted a 4 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 171.4 million pounds ($215.19 million), as an inflow of new money boosted its fee income.
The British firm said it had seen net inflows of 1 billion pounds in 2016, helping net management fees rise 10 percent to 330.2 million pounds.
However, Jupiter said operating costs were up 11.2 percent to 182 million pounds, and it expects costs to rise again in 2017 as it continues diversifying its products and expanding overseas, as well as meeting new regulations.
Jupiter said it would pay a full-year dividend of 10.2 pence per share to take the total ordinary dividend for the year to 14.7 pence a share, up 1 percent on 2015.
It also said it plans to pay a special dividend of 12.5p per share. ($1 = 0.7965 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
Feb 28 Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co:
DUBAI, Feb 28 Majid Al Futtaim, a United Arab Emirates-based conglomerate, has released initial pricing guidance for its planned subordinated, unsecured perpetual bond in the high 5 percent area, according to a document issued by the lead banks on Tuesday.
VIENNA, Feb 28 Austrian bank Erste Group's net profit fell more than expected in the fourth quarter, the lender said on Tuesday, warning of a difficult year ahead in which net interest income will be flat "at best" and it will invest in digital technology.