3 hours ago
Jupiter Fund Management H1 assets boosted by net inflows
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Moscow warns over new U.S. sanctions
Scientists dim sunlight, suck up carbon dioxide to cool planet
Scientists dim sunlight, suck up carbon dioxide to cool planet
July 26, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 3 hours ago

Jupiter Fund Management H1 assets boosted by net inflows

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said on Wednesday assets under management increased 26.7 percent in the first six months of the year, boosted by net inflows of client money.

Total assets at the end of June were 46.9 billion pounds ($61.08 billion), it said in a statement, up from 37 billion in the same period a year earlier, helped by net inflows of 3.4 billion pounds to its mutual funds.

Pretax profit during the period was up 8 percent to 93.9 million pounds, underpinning a 51 percent increase in the interim dividend to 6.8 pence a share. ($1 = 0.7678 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)

