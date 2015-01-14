UPDATE 1-Money manager Jupiter's AUM rises to 31.9 bln pounds

(Adds details, quotes)

By Nishant Kumar

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management recorded a small increase in its assets under management (AUM) in the three months to December 31 as increased interest in its mutual funds helped offset a firm-wide net outflow during the quarter.

Its AUM rose to 31.9 billion pounds ($48.33 billion) from 31.7 billion three months earlier, with about 86 percent in mutual fund products, up from 78 percent during the same period a year earlier.

Company-wide, there were net outflows for the quarter of 626 million pounds due to the loss of a previously notified private mandate and the closure of an investment trust.

However, a near 1.2-billion-pound boost from net inflows into its mutual funds and gains from market and forex movements helped the London-listed money manager post an increase in AUM.

“Our core mutual fund franchise again delivered healthy net inflows this quarter,” Chief Executive Maarten Slendebroek said.

“Together with the well-executed sale of our private client operations, Jupiter is well placed to deliver profitable growth at attractive margins,” he said in a statement.

Net inflows into Jupiter’s mutual funds stood at 1.4 billion pounds for 2014, a near 22 percent jump from a year earlier.

Top selling products during the quarter included dynamic bond, strategic bond, European growth and UK growth funds, the money manager said. ($1 = 0.6601 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Anjuli Davies and Jason Neely)