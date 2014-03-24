FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jupiter CEO backs Scottish business regardless of referendum
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2014 / 3:22 PM / 4 years ago

Jupiter CEO backs Scottish business regardless of referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management Chief Executive Maarten Slendebroek said his firm’s Scottish business would prosper regardless of the outcome of a September referendum on breaking away from the UK.

“While the uncertainty regarding Scotland’s future is a concern for business in the short term, we see a significant long term business opportunity for Jupiter in Scotland,” said Slendebroek, who took up his position on March 17.

“It has a vibrant financial services sector and is home to many of the wealth management clients we are targeting. That will not change, regardless of the outcome of a referendum,” he added in emailed comments to Reuters.

The comments from Slendebroek strike a more positive tone than those of BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, which on Sunday became the latest company to warn about the potential impact of a Scottish independence vote on companies and markets. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly and Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.