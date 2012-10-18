UPDATE 1-Jupiter benefits as clients rush to bonds

* Assets under mgmt 25 bln stg at end-Sept

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management reported close to 600 million pounds ($970 million) of net inflows in its third quarter, as its key retail client base looked to its more cautious fund range to help navigate global economic woes.

Jupiter, which is headed by chief executive Edward Bonham Carter, said in a trading statement on Thursday assets under management rose 1.6 billion pounds to a record 25 billion pounds in the three months to end-September.

Net inflows totalled 579 million pounds after clients in its mutual funds business added 795 million. These flows were focused on lower-risk funds such as Jupiter’s Merlin income, Strategic Bond and Global Convertibles, the London-based manager said.

Against this came the loss of a UK equity segregated mandate and what was left of a large private client portfolio.

Renewed actions by central banks to kickstart the global economy has sparked a strong rally in equity markets - where most of Jupiter’s assets are held - in the last few months.

However, Jupiter said it remained cautious about the outlook.

“While mutual funds flows have improved, we remain cautious looking forward given fragile consumer confidence and industry flows remaining vulnerable to any increase in stock market volatility,” Jupiter said in the statement.