UPDATE 1-Equity rally boosts Jupiter fund inflows

* Assets under mgmt rise to 26.3 bln stg

* Net inflows in Q4 688 mln stg vs 579 mln stg

* Demand for UK, European equity funds

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management benefited from investors rediscovering their appetite for equities late last year, with the London-based manager reporting better-than-forecast inflows into key UK and European products.

Overall the fund manager pulled in 688 million pounds of net cash during final three months of 2012, including 490 million pounds in its core mutual funds business, Jupiter said in a trading statement released on Wednesday.

Along with positive investment performance in its funds, the increased client demand pushed assets under management to 26.3 billion pounds, up from 25 billion pounds three months earlier.

Jupiter said inflows continued into its more defensive Merlin Income and Strategic Bond funds, but that investors had also put money into its UK Special Situations and European Growth products.

Jupiter, which has most of its clients’ assets in equities, could benefit further as investor demand for stocks rises.

Weekly inflows into equity funds hit a five-year high during the first full week of January, according to EPFR Global, a strong sign investors are rotating back into equities after several years of pouring their money into low-yielding bonds.

Analysts at Numis said assets under management were 1 percent ahead of its forecast, helped by stronger than expected mutual fund inflows and two new segregated mandate wins.

”Jupiter’s short term economics in absolute terms are as ever heavily influenced by equity market levels and sentiment. We are therefore encouraged by the improvement in mutual fund flows seen in Q312 and Q412 even though the company retains a degree of caution in its short term flow outlook due to “continued market uncertainties,” the analysts said in a note.

Jupiter stock closed up 1 percent at 325 pence on Tuesday. Shares in the firm have rallied around 50 percent since the start of last year, leaving them less than 5 percent off an all-time high of around 337 pence set back in early 2011.