Jupiter hikes dividend after profit rise

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management said on Thursday its half-year profits rose 25 percent on the back of strong inflows and better trading performance, leading it to hike its dividend by 40 percent.

The London-based investment firm said in a statement its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation reached 75.3 million pounds ($114 million) in the six months to end-June, up from 60.3 million pounds a year earlier.

A census of 10 analysts had forecast Jupiter’s EBITDA would come in at 71 million pounds.

Jupiter, which has the bulk of its assets in equities, has benefited from a recovery in global stock markets this year and renewed appetite among investors for equity exposure.

Assets under management rose to 29 billion pounds, up from 23.4 billion pounds in 2012.

However, this was down from the 29.1 billion pounds reported three months earlier after stock markets sold off following the strong rally in the first quarter. The company said it had added net new money of 400 million pounds during the first half of this year.

It said it would raise its interim dividend to 3.5 pence per share from 2.5 pence a year earlier.