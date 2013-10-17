FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fund firm Jupiter posts strong inflows as confidence rallies
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Fund firm Jupiter posts strong inflows as confidence rallies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management, the British asset manager, said clients added 271 million pounds of net new money in the third quarter amid improving investor confidence, its best three-month period since the end of last year.

In a trading statement covering the three months to Sept. 30, Jupiter said assets under management rose to 29.9 billion pounds ($47.63 billion), up from 29 billion pounds at June 30.

Analysts at Numis had forecast net inflows of 27 million pounds. Jupiter said the net inflows were its largest since the fourth quarter of last year.

The inflows, from UK and international clients, were concentrated in its core mutual funds business, Jupiter said, and spread across both fixed income and equity funds.

Improved confidence about the global economy and increased investor appetite for risk have sparked a rally in stock markets this year, boosting managers like Jupiter which invests the bulk of its assets in equities.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.