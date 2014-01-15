FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jupiter posts strong inflows as investor confidence stays high
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

Jupiter posts strong inflows as investor confidence stays high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Jupiter Fund Management said clients added 510 million pounds ($839.48 million) of net inflows at the end of 2013 as more investors bought into its fixed income and equity funds.

In a trading statement on Wednesday, the British fund management firm said assets under management in the last three months of 2013 had increased to 31.7 billion pounds, with the strongest performance coming from the company’s core mutual funds business, which saw inflows of 458 million pounds.

The figures came in above expectations, with analysts at Credit Suisse having forecast net inflows of 300 million pounds, while Numis analysts expected slightly higher inflows of 430 million pounds.

Chief Executive Edward Bonham Carter said mutual fund inflows were driven by “improved client sentiment and strong delivery from our increasingly broad distribution network”.

Bonham Carter is to hand over leadership of the company to Maarten Slendebroek in March, who joined Jupiter from BlackRock in 2012 and is currently in charge of distribution and strategy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.