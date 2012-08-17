FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Litigation fund eyes special dividend as lawsuit bets pay off
#Credit Markets
August 17, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Litigation fund eyes special dividend as lawsuit bets pay off

Sinead Cruise

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s first quoted litigation investment fund, which bankrolls lawsuits in return for earning a share of awards, plans to pay a bumper dividend to investors after winning a further four cases worth 23 million pounds ($36.1 million).

The board of Juridica Investments Ltd is scheduled to meet on Sept. 6, before its September half-year results, to discuss a special dividend distribution, payable to investors at year-end when the proceeds are received.

“We committed Juridica to invest in bigger cases with a desire to generate significant returns for our investors over the long term,” Chief Executive Richard Fields said in statement, referring to its four latest victories.

Investors were paid a 7 pence special dividend in February, after cash receipts from successful actions reached $17.1 million in 2011. Peel Hunt analysts expect the fund to pay out an additional 10 pence per share from its latest wins.

Peel Hunt has moved Juridica’s target price to 116 pence from 111 pence and rates shares a ‘Buy’ based on their prospects for providing attractive returns that are not correlated with the market.

Juridica’s lifetime gross proceeds have reached $85 million on $210 million of capital invested. It has returned a total of 16 million pounds to shareholders via a combination of dividends and share buybacks.

Juridica was the first litigation vehicle to list in London in December 2007 and has attracted the financial backing of some of the biggest names in fund management, including Invesco Perpetual’s Neil Woodford.

The firm’s largest shareholder is Invesco, which holds nearly 32 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. The second largest is Edinburgh-based investment house Baillie Gifford, with 16.8 percent, followed by Jupiter with 13 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
