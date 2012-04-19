Juridica sees payouts jump as lawsuits mature

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - A London-listed fund, with some of Britain’s best-known investors among its shareholders and which invests in legal cases promising big payouts, has reported a jump in cash receipts after more of its bets started to come good last year.

Juridica Investments Ltd, which aims to secure a proportion of payouts awarded in legal cases by covering some of the cost, said cash receipts from successful actions reached $17.1 million in 2011, compared with $6.6 million in 2010.

The payouts in 2011 included $4.5 million from the full settlement of one case and $12.5 million from partial settlements and expense recovery from five other investments, the company said, though it did not identify the individual cases.

Juridica, with more than $200 million under management, was the first litigation vehicle to list in London in December 2007 and has counted funds managed by Neil Woodford at Invesco Perpetual and Anthony Nutt at Jupiter among its investors.

“The bigger cases are starting to reach their final phases and over the next 24 months we’ll see some very significant results,” Chief Executive Richard Fields told Reuters on Thursday.

Fields said a cash-strapped court system in the United States, where most of the investments are made, and political wrangling over legal appointments had hampered the progress of some cases, adding to delays caused by the financial crisis.

Juridica’s largest shareholder is Invesco, which holds nearly 32 percent of the company, according to Thomson Reuters data. The second largest is Edinburgh-based investment house Baillie Gifford, with 17 percent, followed by Jupiter with 13 percent and Henderson with 7 percent.

Core investors have added to their holdings in recent weeks, Fields said. “We have had more of our shares trade in the last six months than we have since inception of the business and interestingly enough, the buyers have all been existing holders.”

Investors were paid a 7 pence special dividend in February.

Fields said three antitrust cases in which the fund has invested are nearing their final phases and “could produce some pretty significant returns for ... shareholders.”

Juridica is invested in 23 cases including anti-trust, patent and commercial disputes, according to its earnings statement.