LONDON Feb 10 The chief executive of Just Eat
, the online food delivery company, is to quit due to
"urgent family matters", prompting the chairman to step into his
role on a temporary basis, it said on Friday.
The company said David Buttress would step down as CEO at
the end of the first quarter at which time chairman John Hughes,
will assume the role of executive chairman.
Hughes will work closely with Buttress and chief financial
officer Paul Harrison on the handover.
Just Eat has started a search to find a replacement for
Buttress.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)