LONDON Feb 10 The chief executive of Just Eat , the online food delivery company, is to quit due to "urgent family matters", prompting the chairman to step into his role on a temporary basis, it said on Friday.

The company said David Buttress would step down as CEO at the end of the first quarter at which time chairman John Hughes, will assume the role of executive chairman.

Hughes will work closely with Buttress and chief financial officer Paul Harrison on the handover.

Just Eat has started a search to find a replacement for Buttress. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)