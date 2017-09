Jan 14 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc

* Remain highly confident for full year results both financially and operationally

* Total orders for 12 months to 31 december 2014 increased by 52% compared to same period in 2013

* N a like for like basis just eat’s orders increased by 50% in full year compared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)