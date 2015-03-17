FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Just Eat confident on year ahead, sees revenue above 200 mln stg

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Just Eat, an online marketplace for takeaway food, said revenue would grow to more than 200 million pounds ($296.7 million) this year, continuing the momentum that helped adjusted core earnings for 2014 more than double to 32.6 million pounds.

The company, which floated in London in April at 260 pence a share, said strong trading momentum had continued into 2015. It posted revenue of 157 million pounds in 2014, up 62 percent on a year earlier.

Its shares closed at 363.3 pence on Monday, valuing the business at 2.05 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.6741 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

