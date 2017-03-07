FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Just Eat full-year adjusted earnings rise 93 pct
March 7, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 5 months ago

Just Eat full-year adjusted earnings rise 93 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Online food delivery company Just Eat reported a 93 percent rise in earnings to 115 million pounds ($140.59 million), broadly in line with forecasts, and said it expected 2017 to be another year of "material growth".

The British company, which is about to lose its chief executive due to urgent family matters, said it expected to deliver underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 157 million and 163 million pounds this year, a range slightly better than consensus forecasts.

Revenue rose 52 percent to 375.7 million pounds, up 46 percent on a like-for-like basis, in 2016, it said on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.8180 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

