Just Retirement in 75 mln stg pension buy-in deal
October 14, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

Just Retirement in 75 mln stg pension buy-in deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Just Retirement Group said on Tuesday it had completed its largest ever defined benefit pension de-risking deal and was confident of meeting its full-year sales targets.

The 75 million pounds ($120.44 million) deal was structured as a buy-in deal and contracted in September, it said in a statement, although it gave no further details as all the members of the scheme in question had yet to be informed.

A pension buy-in deal involves the pension scheme trustees ceding responsibility to pay the scheme members to an insurer and involves the scheme transferring a premium to the insurer, which in turn pay out income to the scheme members. ($1 = 0.6227 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)

