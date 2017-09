BRIEF-Just Retirement agrees all-share deal with Partnership Assurance

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Just Retirement Group Plc

* JUST RETIREMENT GROUP PLC JRG.L SAYS RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE MERGER OF JUST RETIREMENT GROUP PLC AND PARTNERSHIP ASSURANCE GROUP PLC

* BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF JUST RETIREMENT SHARES OF 199 PENCE ON LAST PRACTICABLE DATE, MERGER REPRESENTS AN INDICATIVE VALUE OF 166 PENCE PER PARTNERSHIP ASSURANCE SHARE AND VALUES ENTIRE

* BOARDS OF JUST RETIREMENT AND PARTNERSHIP ASSURANCE HAVE AGREED A UNIFIED MANAGEMENT TEAM OF COMBINED GROUP UNDER LEADERSHIP OF RODNEY COOK AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.

* JUST RETIREMENT AND PARTNERSHIP ASSURANCE INTEND TO RAISE EQUITY CAPITAL AMOUNTING, IN AGGREGATE, TO APPROXIMATELY £150 MLN.

* UNDER TERMS OF MERGER, PARTNERSHIP ASSURANCE SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE 0.834 JUST NEW RETIREMENT SHARES