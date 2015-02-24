FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Just Retirement H1 underlying operating profit falls 10 pct
February 24, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Just Retirement H1 underlying operating profit falls 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Annuity provider Just Retirement’s underlying operating profit fell 10 percent to 42.6 million pounds ($65.82 million) in the first half, the company said on Tuesday, though sales of bulk annuities helped the numbers to beat analysts’ expectations.

Analysts had forecast underlying operating profit before tax for the six months ended Dec 31 2014 at 38 million pounds, according to a poll supplied by the company.

Just Retirement said annuity sales of 661.2 million pounds were down only 4 percent on the same period a year ago despite UK pension changes announced last year, helped by strong sales of “bulk annuities” - taking on the risk of companies’ defined benefit pension schemes.

The firm said it would pay an interim dividend of 1.1 pence per share, in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.6472 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

