FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Just Retirement 9-mth sales fall 22 pct following pension reforms
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Just Retirement 9-mth sales fall 22 pct following pension reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Just Retirement said total sales fell 22 percent for the first nine months of its fiscal year, as UK pension reforms hit demand for annuities, its key product.

The changes, announced last year, mean retirees no longer needed to buy an interest-bearing annuity with their pension pots.

Total sales in the nine months to March 31 fell 22 percent from a year earlier to 1.1 billion pounds ($1.71 billion), Just Retirement said in a trading statement.

Individual underwritten annuity sales dropped 59 percent to 380 million pounds.

Lifetime mortgages fell 41 percent to 222 million pounds, but sales of bulk annuities - taking on the risk of company defined benefit pension schemes - rose tenfold to 448 million pounds, Just Retirement said.

$1 = 0.6418 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.