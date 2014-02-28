Just Retirement first-half profit falls 7 percent

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Just Retirement Group reported a 7 percent fall in underlying operating profit as sluggish sales marred the pensions provider’s maiden results since its 1.1 billion pound floatation in November.

Just Retirement, whose annuities, mortgages and advice on pensions mainly go to retirees with health issues such as obesity, said it was confident of its long-term growth as its target customer group continues to grow.

The company reported an underlying operating profit of 47.3 million pounds ($78.85 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, while total new business sales fell 4 percent to 906 million pounds during the period.