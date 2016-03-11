Just Retirement's first-half profit rises

March 11(Reuters) - Britain’s Just Retirement Group Plc reported a 43 percent jump in first-half operating profit, and said its almost $1 billion acquisition of rival Partnership Assurance would complete next month.

Just Retirement said total retirement sales of 996.2 million pounds ($1.42 billion) were up more than 50 percent in the first half ended Dec. 31.

Bulk annuity sales - taking on the risk of company defined benefit pension schemes - almost doubled to 701.2 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7004 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)