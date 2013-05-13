FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Just Dial to raise up to $174 mln through IPO
May 13, 2013 / 10:01 AM / 4 years ago

India's Just Dial to raise up to $174 mln through IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - India’s Just Dial said on Monday it will raise up to 9.5 billion rupees ($173.72 million) through an initial public offer, which is scheduled to be launched on May 20.

The Mumbai-based local search firm, which is backed by Sequoia Capital and Tiger Globe, will sell 17.5 million shares priced between 470 rupees and 543 rupees each, it said in a statement.

The issue will close on May 22.

The offer constitutes 25 percent of the fully-diluted post-offer paid-up equity capital of the company and retail investors would get a 10 percent discount on the issued price, the company said.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are the lead managers to the issue, it said.

$1 = 54.6850 Indian rupees Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

