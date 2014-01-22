REFILE-Just Eat set to launch up to 900 million stg UK IPO - FT

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Online takeaway service group Just Eat is expected to launch its initial public offering in the UK by April or May for a valuation of 700 million pounds to 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion to $1.49 billion) , the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The Britain-based company, which operates in 13 countries, has appointed JPMorgan and Redpoint Ventures as advisers for the float, according to the newspaper.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters queries by phone and email seeking confirmation of the IPO.

Just Eat is backed by venture capital firms Vitruvian Partners, Index Ventures, Greylock Partners and Redpoint Ventures.

In addition to Britain, Just Eat operates in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, India, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.