FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Just Eat set to launch up to 900 million stg UK IPO - FT
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 22, 2014 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Just Eat set to launch up to 900 million stg UK IPO - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Online takeaway service group Just Eat is expected to launch its initial public offering in the UK by April or May for a valuation of 700 million pounds to 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion to $1.49 billion) , the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The Britain-based company, which operates in 13 countries, has appointed JPMorgan and Redpoint Ventures as advisers for the float, according to the newspaper.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters queries by phone and email seeking confirmation of the IPO.

Just Eat is backed by venture capital firms Vitruvian Partners, Index Ventures, Greylock Partners and Redpoint Ventures.

In addition to Britain, Just Eat operates in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, India, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.