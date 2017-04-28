FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 28, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 4 months ago

Just Eat's chairman takes leave of absence for medical treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Friday that Executive Chairman John Hughes had taken a leave of absence to undergo treatment for a medical condition.

Chief Financial Officer Paul Harrison would take over Hughes's duties as interim chief executive officer, the company said.

The company added that its senior independent director, Andrew Griffith, would become non-executive chairman and help the board find a permanent CEO.

Hughes would remain a non-executive director of the company.

Just Eat's former chief executive, David Buttress, left at the end of its first quarter due to "urgent family matters," prompting the chairman to take up his role on a temporary basis. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

