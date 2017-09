WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - Four more Swiss banks cut deals with the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the DOJ said on Thursday.

The banks are Societe Generale Private Banking (Lugano-Svizzera), MediBank AG, LBBW (Schweiz) AG, and Scobag Privatbank AG. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Alden Bentley)