FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Lawyer withdraws from consideration for US Justice Dept post
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
June 2, 2017 / 6:46 PM / 3 months ago

Lawyer withdraws from consideration for US Justice Dept post

Karen Freifeld

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York lawyer George Conway, who had been expected to be nominated to head the U.S. Department of Justice's civil division, has withdrawn from consideration.

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, said in a statement received on Friday that he was "profoundly grateful to the President and to the Attorney General" for selecting him to serve in the Justice Department.

However, he said, he had concluded that it is "not the right time for me to leave the private sector."

Conway had notified the White House of his decision on Wednesday in a letter, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on the withdrawal. "We don't comment on personnel matters," the spokesman, Ian Prior, said in a statement.

Conway is a partner at the prestigious law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. He joins a number of potential hires who have withdrawn from consideration for posts in the Trump administration in recent weeks.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.